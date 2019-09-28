<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried tempering expectations among Manchester United fans, insisting his young side is an ‘improving’ and ‘evolving’ one.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Manchester United, winning just two of their opening six Premier League games, while needing penalties to get past League One Rochdale on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup.

Their early-season form has seen some rumblings of discontent among the Old Trafford faithful, with some already questioning Solskjaer’s ability to restore the club to its former glories, though the Norwegian has insisted there will be ‘bumps in the road’.

“I never said it was going to be easy this season,” Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference.

“There are going to be bumps in the road, ups and downs, highs and lows – when we lose a game we have to trust ourselves and what we are doing, keep our eyes on the prize and the principles we believe in.”

“It’s a team improving, evolving — a young team.

“The culture is there to see every single day in training. No attitudes, with work rate, desire, now can we trust ourselves.

“You can see against Astana and Rochdale they want to impress, do well and maybe they rush their finish at times.”