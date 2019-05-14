<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has become Manchester United top target during the summer transfer window.

The center-back has become one of the sought after defenders in Europe which explains why he is on the wish list of the Red Devils.

The club’s defence is one of the department they wish to reinforce after finishing the campaign in the sixth position.

However, it could take a record fee to bring Koulibaly who has spent five years in Naples to Old Trafford.

The centre-half has made 34 Serie A appearances this season, scoring two goals, and has a contract at the Stadio San Paolo until 2023.