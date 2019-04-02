<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects that he will have an input in Manchester United’s search for a technical director.

United have made progress in their search for a figure to oversee first-team affairs at Old Trafford, with an appointment possible before the start of next season.

The successful candidate will work alongside – rather than above – Solskjaer, though will take a longer-term perspective than the manager.

As with Solskjaer’s appointment, United are seeking someone who fits the culture of the club and the Norwegian said that he will have some influence on any decision.

“I’ve got an input in most of the things now,” he said. “I’ve got to say, the communication between me, Ed [Woodward, executive vice-chairman] and the owners is very good.

“Football has changed and the structure at football clubs has changed.

“Me and Ed and Joel [Glazer, executive co-chairman] for that matter are looking to how can this club be ran as smoothly and as well as possible.

“So we’ll see what the club will end up with and I’m happy discussing football with knowledgeable people in the right positions anyway.

“That’s the way football goes,” he added. “A manager can’t do as much as he used to do when my gaffer [Sir Alex Ferguson] started, for example.

“The demands of football nowadays mean you have to split responsibilities.”