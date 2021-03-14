



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not sympathise with former Manchester United manager David Moyes for his short tenure at Old Trafford.

Moyes was sacked just 10-months after replacing Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary Scot who identified him as the club’s next manager.

The 57-year-old is now leading West Ham in an impressive charge for the European places, after spells at Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Moyes’s West Ham side travel to Old Trafford on Sunday evening, and would go within three points of Solskjaer’s Reds with victory.

Solskjaer praised Moyes for his turnaround in East London but refused to have sympathy for the manner in which he lost a ‘dream job’.

“I don’t think you can feel sorry for someone who has managed Manchester United,” he said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the MEN.





“David wouldn’t have taken it if he didn’t want the job.

“It’s a dream job for many, many managers and unfortunately David didn’t last for as long as he would have wanted.

“But he’s proving again what he’s capable of at West Ham.

“In football, you shouldn’t be surprised at anything, but I’ve got to say that David has made massive improvements with the West Ham team – this season and last season as well.”

United are making strides under Solskjaer, who has been afforded more time to rebuild a squad in his mould. The Reds will move back to second in the league if they beat Moyes’ Hammers.

But United managers are ultimately judged on success and silverware is important to validate United’s progress this season.

The FA Cup and Europa League represent good opportunities for the Norwegian boss to get off the mark.