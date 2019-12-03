<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly rubbished reports that he has told his players that he is close to the sack, slamming the ‘made up blatant lies’.

The club’s disappointing start to the season has seen the pressure continue to mount on Solskjaer at Old Trafford, Sunday’s poor performance in drawing at home to Aston Villa leaving the club ninth in the Premier League.

Manchester United‘s indifferent form has seen the club fall eight points adrift of the division’s top four, with the club facing the prospect of another season without Champions League football.

The club’s lack of improvement has seen speculation intensify that Solskjaer’s job is under threat, the Sun reporting an ‘exclusive’ that the United boss has informed his players he could be axed should they lose against Tottenham and Man City this week, Jose Mourinho making his first return to the Old Trafford touchline in Wednesday night’s fixture.

The tight nature of the current Premier League table means United will move above Spurs with victory at Old Trafford, and Solskjaer was quick to slam the ‘blatant lies’ that certain media outlets like to peddle.

“Sometimes you laugh when you read stories about what I’ve said and stuff,” Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference.

“At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren’t sources, they are just made up blatant lies.”

Quique Sanchez Flores became the third manager in the space of three weeks to be sacked, the ex-Watford boss following Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery in losing their jobs, though the Norwegian was unconcerned by the onset of sacking season.

“It doesn’t make me more concerned, I’m just focusing on my job and doing as well as I can,” he added.

“I’m looking at the next game and also looking long term, planning things with the board. It is that time of year, it is never nice to see your colleagues lose their jobs.

“It’s now three in a very short space of time. But it doesn’t make me anymore concerned that it’s December, no.”