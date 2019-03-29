<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to rekindle the old magic when he features in Manchester United’s reunion match against Bayern Munich to celebrate 20 years since the club’s treble-winning campaign.

The Norwegian famously scored a last-gasp winner at Camp Nou as United rounded off a landmark season in memorable fashion, beating the Bavarian giants 2-1 in the Champions League final after being a goal down heading into injury time.

In May, Old Trafford will host a clash between Manchester United Legends – featuring many of the stars from that 1998-99 vintage – and their Bayern counterparts, with new full-time Red Devils boss Solskjaer joining the likes of David Beckham, Peter Schmeichel and Teddy Sheringham in the home squad.

With Solskjaer having only been brought on inside the final 10 minutes of the match in Barcelona two decades ago, he is hoping to be named from the start as Alex Ferguson returns to the dugout.

“I am delighted to be part of this very special reunion,” said Solskjaer, who signed a three-year deal on Thursday. “Over the coming weeks, I will be training hard to make sure the boss has me in the starting 11 this time around!

“In all seriousness, it will be a great match and a chance to catch up with some old team-mates, whilst raising vital funds for our foundation.”