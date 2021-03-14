



Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to be handed with a bumper new contract to extend his Old Trafford stay.

Solskjaer will enter the final 12 months of his three-year contract later this month.

After a difficult 18 months, United have made massive strides under Solskjaer this season.

The Red Devils are second in the Premier League table. However, they are a whopping 17 points behind rivals City with two games in hand.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the 48-year-old will see his current £7m per year salary boosted to £9m.





The report adds that talks to finalise the bumper new contract are ‘imminent’.

United have already bolstered their senior management team, adding two new pieces in March.

John Murtough was confirmed as the club’s new football director, while former midfielder Darren Fletcher was given a technical director post.

Solskjaer was said to be involved in formulating the playing-side details of the new structure. His own future will now be on the agenda at Old Trafford.

Chief executive Ed Woodward was full of praise for Solskjaer’s work when he spoke to shareholders earlier this month.