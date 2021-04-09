



Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has said his team will not play second fiddle in the Premier League.

United will be looking to consolidate second place in the Premier League against a Spurs side still fighting for a top-four finish, but Solskjaer insists that second will never be good enough for the club.

“We should never settle for second place at Man United and we will never settle for second place, I think that’s the point here,” he said.

“We have seen the heights and we know what this club is capable of. I’ve been here for a little while myself and it’s taken time for us to be in this position. Hopefully we can be better next season because this is below our ambitions.”





Solskjaer is confident his players are ready to face in-form Spurs skipper Harry Kane who is now on 31 goals for the season for club and country.

“When you’re playing against one of the best centre-forwards in European football, of course it’s something that we prepare for,” he said.

“I think every team when they play Tottenham or England, you know Harry Kane’s qualities. But we prepare the defenders for every single opponent.

“The season that (Heung-min) Son and Kane have had, their relationship is one of Tottenham’s strengths and they have other quality players we have to be aware of.”