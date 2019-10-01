<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side were denied a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal in their Premier League clash at the Old Trafford on Monday.

The ball appeared to hit the upper arm of Sead Kolasinac in the Arsenal’s box prior to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser for the Gunners with the referee deciding not to award a penalty and VAR not intervening.

The lack of call proved decisive as Arsenal drew level minutes later with the 1-1 scoreline ensuring the Red Devils have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Solskjaer stressed that he felt a spot-kick should have been awarded when the ball struck Kolasinac in the second-half.

“I thought so. You’d rather blow the whistle and check it after if you’re not sure,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports post-game.

“I was, and quite a few Man United fans were sure, that was a penalty.

“Then again, sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t. We’ve got our share of those against us some we’ll get some at the end.”

United have failed to score more than one goal in their last eight matches in all competitions with Solskjaer aware his side must find their feet in front of goal.

“Another weird time when we get 1-0 up and we don’t get the second goal that we want to get. Because that’s what this team are learning now,” he said.

“We need to be more cynical, clinical at both ends of the pitch. We’ll learn, definitely.

“It’s a steep learning curve for a few because it’s a bad goal to give away. Sometimes we play those passes and we play out and it looks good. Today maybe is a time that we learn from it.”