Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, to be ready to rotate roles in his attack next season.

The duo were both on target in Wednesday’s 4-0 friendly victory over Leeds United, as part of the Red Devils’ pre-season tour.

Solskjaer has deployed both at the focal point of his three-man attack across two matches in Australia but says he is ready to use them in wider positions too in the forthcoming campaign.

“With Marcus, he can play along the frontline.

“Sometimes he likes to drift to the left, same with Anthony, both of them can play at nine and 11, also together as a pair as a nine and a 10, also sometimes on the right-hand side.

“For me, it’s great to have forwards who rotate and say, ‘he’s on the right side and I’ll be on the left side, or, ‘he’s through the middle, I’ll be on the side’.

“I don’t think we can nail them down to one position, because they’re good footballers who can see space,” Solskjaer told reporters.