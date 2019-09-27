<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Phil Jones remain some way from fully recovering from various injuries, with none of them expected to feature against Arsenal.

Both Martial and Shaw, two integral parts of Solskjaer’s starting XI, have both been sidelined with thigh injuries since the defeat to Crystal Palace last month.

Solskjær: "Luke [Shaw] is improving so, hopefully, we’ll see him [before the international break].” #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 27, 2019

Jones’ injury is a fresh one, while Marcus Rashford picked up a groin strain during the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United last weekend.

Solskjær: "Phil [Jones] will be out until after the international break and, you have to count these after every game, but I think that's it. I don't think we'll see Anthony [Martial] before the international break." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 27, 2019

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Norwegian was not optimistic about the injured quartet, noting that only Shaw had the chance of recovering prior to the international break.

Solskjær: "I wouldn't put my life on it [Rashford and Martial returning for Monday's game against Arsenal] but that's part of this game, you work with what you have." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) September 27, 2019

As has happened so often before, injuries to certain players have lingered, refused to go away, seemingly showing no signs of improving, to create a feeling of desperation around the squad.

The same thing happened ahead of United’s home clash with Arsenal last season, with Jose Mourinho having to navigate 10 first-team players being unavailable. Back in 2016, when Rashford scored a double, the injury list was massive as well.

United will have a barebones team which will, you hope, be instructed to play at a manic intensity throughout to compensate for a decided lack of quality. It promises to be an entertaining affair.