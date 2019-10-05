<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally opened up over the club’s failure to sign a Romelu Lukaku replacement.

The Belgian striker left for Inter Milan permanently last summer as the legendary Norwegian opted to reshuffle his squad.

While the transfer business was admittedly good, many felt it wasn’t enough and it has shown this season with United strong defensively but lacking offensively.

Fans are still wondering why Lukaku wasn’t adequately replaced, especially considering the numbers he put on the board in terms of his goals.

According to Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said: “I can say [I am a striker short], but that was the decision that I made and I made it happily.

“When you have players, [they may have] great potential, but Romelu’s head was not here for us working forward as a group.

“I don’t want to speak too much about other players. I have got lots of respects for Romelu but his time was up here.

“We are very happy with the recruitment we did. Towards the end the right one we just didn’t get him over the line.

“You’d rather bite the bullet and wait because you don’t want to spend big amounts of money on something that you are not sure of.”

Biting the bullet and waiting for the right player certainly makes sense but it’s disappointing the board couldn’t deliver whatever player Solskjaer wanted initially.

The whole situation stinks of similar scenarios occurring with Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and even David Moyes.

Hopefully Solskjaer can navigate through the difficult Manchester United board and continue to deliver good signings as he has done so far.

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire and James have all walked right into the club’s starting XI to good effect and have improved the squad’s quality.