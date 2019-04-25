<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to Roy Keane’s comment after the 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at the Old Trafford.

The former Manchester United was of the view that the Red Devils players would let down current manager Solskjaer as the did to Jose Mourinho.

When Solskjaer heard of Keane’s comments, his response was diplomatic in nature.

“With Roy, I’ve always had a great relationship with him and I value his opinion very highly,” he said. “He’s got his opinion. We played together for many years, he’s a Man United guy, he hurts just as much as anyone else connected.

“We’re so far behind City as we are. That’s my job that when we come back in pre-season that I have the right characters in and around the club because that should never be allowed.

“When you’re at Man United the highlight will be on you and you’ve got to make sure you come into work every single day with the effort like today, that’s your duty.”

Manchester United will host Chelsea on Sunday in their next Premier League clash at the Old Trafford.