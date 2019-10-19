<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly prepared to resign as Manchester United manager if he cannot overturn the club’s recent poor form.

While Solskjaer was handed a three-year contract earlier this year, the Norwegian is under pressure at Old Trafford with United sitting in the bottom half of the standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool, there have been conflicting reports regarding how long Solskjaer will be given by chief executive Ed Woodward.

However, according to Metro, the 46-year-old is not against walking away if he feels that it will benefit the club.

Much could depend on how United fare in their upcoming matches, with trips to Partizan Belgrade, Norwich City and Chelsea all coming in different competitions before the end of the month.

United’s only success in their last five outings has been a penalty-shootout victory over Rochdale in the EFL Cup.