Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Paul Pogba will not leave the club during the January transfer window.

Pogba has made only six appearances for United this season and has not played since September due to an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away in January after suggesting he wanted to leave the club for a “new challenge” in the summer, amid interest from Real Madrid.

“He’s not getting sold in January, no,” Solskjaer said regarding the French midfielder.

Asked what Pogba needed to do to end the speculation surrounding his future, Solskjaer added: “When he comes back, play well and with a smile on his face.

“Do what he did a year ago when I came here. Paul was fantastic, he’s been fantastic when he’s played for us.

“We know we’ve got one of the best players in the world when he’s playing well and when he gets fit.

“He needs time to get fit but he’ll make a difference for us.”

Pogba missed Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Colchester United in the Carabao Cup through illness, despite being pictured dancing at his brother’s wedding last weekend.