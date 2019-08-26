<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reacted to the 2-1 shock defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday at the Old Trafford.

Daniel James equalized for Manchester United with few minutes to end the game and it was looking as if the match would end in a draw but the Red Devils could not hold on to the scoreline as Patrick Van Aanholt scored a late goal to earn the Eagles their first win at the Old Trafford in 30 years.

Manchester United enjoyed more than 70 percent possession against Palace and had 22 shots at goal but was unable to bang in the goals with Marcos Rashford missing from the spot-kick after Crystal Palace defender fouled a Manchester United attacker.

“We have to learn and we have to learn quickly,” said Solskjaer.

“From the last two games, we should have got six points out of six if you look at the games as a neutral.

“We’re two missed penalties away from sitting there smiling, happy with nine points.”

Manchester United will take a trip to St Mary to play Southampton in their next Premier League game.