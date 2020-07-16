



According to Sky Sports, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his displeasure that Chelsea have a more manageable schedule ahead of the FA Cup semifinals this weekend.

United take on Crystal Palace tonight and have less than 48 hours to prepare for the clash at Wembley. With Chelsea thus gaining two extra days to recuperate and prepare, Solskjaer’s concerns are well met.

“There is a concern, obviously, that they will have had 48 hours’ more rest and recovery than us. It’s not fair.”

United could give superstar midfielder Paul Pogba a rest. The Frenchman has featured in all six of our Premier League matches since the restart.

Solskjaer also has a decision to make at left-back. Both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams were injured in the draw against Southampton on Monday. This could give forgotten man Diogo Dalot a chance to prove his credentials.





The United boss has, however, waxed lyrical about his team’s fitness. According to him, the Red Devils have been dealt a tough hand by the scheduling but have enough in their tank to see off Chelsea.

“It’s not going to be a problem and a concern for us, but 24 hours, 48 hours is a big difference at this time.”

Solskjaer’s anger is justified. With games coming thick and fast, we should not be punished for our success in competing on multiple fronts. With United well within reach of a top-four spot, we cannot afford to take it easy in the league either.

United have already beaten Chelsea three times this season. Solskjaer appears to have Frank Lampard’s number and hopefully, he will make it four at Wembley.

Before that, we have Palace to beat tonight and knowing our recent form, we should do just fine.