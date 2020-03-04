Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Paul Pogba will be welcomed back into first-team training next week, after making a full recovery from a serious ankle injury.
The Norwegian told a press conference on Wednesday: “Paul’s still working with the physios outside. He won’t be training with the first-team until next week, so then let’s see how long that will take. But he’ll need some time to train, to get his call it football fitness back.”
