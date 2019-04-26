<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba will be a Manchester United player next season, but can offer no guarantees amid mounting talk of interest from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils boss has said on the future of a World Cup-winning midfielder: “You can’t guarantee anything in football but, yes, I think Paul is going to be here.

“I can assure you that he is very determined to be successful at United.

“That’s just the standards he sets because when he’s creating chances, scoring goals, doing loads of work… that’s just media, supporters, everyone looks to Paul: Could you have done better?

“He’s done fantastic for us, he’s a human being as well and we’re all the same, we want him to do well.

“He’s a leader in that dressing room and on the pitch for us. Back to if I can guarantee, I would say yes, I can guarantee but in life you can never, but he will be here as far as I’m concerned.”