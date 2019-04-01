<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down Paul Pogba’s recent comments about Real Madrid and insists the midfielder is happy to remain at Old Trafford.

Pogba fuelled speculation about his long-term future after describing Madrid as a “dream” club, while on international duty with France.

The midfielder also expressed his admiration for Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who in turn suggested that Pogba could one day join him at the Bernabeu.

However, Solskjaer has played down talk of a summer move for Pogba and insists the France international wants to remain with United for the foreseeable future.

When asked if he was planning to build his team around Pogba, Solskjaer told Sky Sports News: “Definitely. I said that a few years ago as well.

“Paul is happy here, he is playing well. There was talk about the international break and what kind of issues that causes.

“One of the issues is, the players are always available for the press. They are open, and he answered a general question about any player would like to play for Real Madrid.

“He didn’t talk about himself, he is happy here.”