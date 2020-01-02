<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be out of action “for a few weeks” after missing Wednesday’s match at Arsenal due to further problems with his ankle.

Club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “He’s injured. It is the same ankle. So, he will be out for a little while.’’

In separate comments to the club’s MUTV channel, Solskjaer said the French World Cup winner was “feeling some discomfort in his ankle.

“He will be out for a few weeks, definitely,” said the Norwegian.

Pogba, who has been linked frequently with a potential move away from Manchester United, has only featured eight times for them this season due to the injury.

The injury has kept him sidelined for three months.

The former Juventus midfielder returned to action as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat at Watford and also featured in their 4-1 win against Newcastle United on December 26.

But he then did not travel to Burnley for the 2-0 win two days later at Turf Moor, although Solskjaer said he expected the 26-year-old to be in his squad at Arsenal.

Pogba’s future at Manchester United remains the subject of much transfer speculation, especially since recent comments from his agent Mino Raiola criticising the club.

“Now Pogba’s problem is Manchester (United),” Raiola told the Italian newspaper, La Repubblica.

“It is a club out of touch with reality, without a sports project.

“I will no longer take anyone there.

“They will even ruin (Diego) Maradona, Pele and (Paolo) Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before,” he said.