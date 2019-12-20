<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied reports that Paul Pogba could leave the club in January.

Pogba hasn’t played for Manchester United since the end of September, when he started in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Some reports this week suggested he has played his last game for the Premier League giants.

However, Solskjaer denied those suggestions when he faced the media on Friday morning.

The Manchester United boss also faced questions on Erling Braut Haaland, a reported target.

Reports from Norway on Friday morning claimed the RB Salzburg was on a flight to Manchester.

Solskjaer, though, insisted he won’t be at Old Trafford for transfer talks.

Haaland has scored 28 times in 22 appearances so far this season and is also being linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Juventus.