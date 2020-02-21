<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained the reasons doe his side’s underwhelming performance against Club Brugge in a Europa League clash on Thursday.

The Red Devil were lucky to depart Belgium without a defeat, as Club Brugge led by rampaging Nigerian striker Denis Bonaventure produced another perfect European masterclass performance.

Bonaventure gave Phillipe Clement’s tutored Brugge the lead in the 15th after he latched onto Simon Miglot’s goal kick and jabbed the ball over United’s goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Although United did enough to grab an equalizer through Martial, but their performance was far from inspiring on the night and they were also lucky to finish the game with eleven men after Romero appeared to have fouled Bonaventure in the box, but instead of awarding a red card and penalty, the referee decided to allow play continue.





Speaking to journalists after the game, Solskjaer was opined that his side struggled to adapt to the state of the playing turf.

“They were difficult conditions out there. It was almost like an AstroTurf. The ball was very quick and lively.

“Anything could have happened so I’m pleased we got the away goal. Anthony was very composed with his finish, but we know we can play better.” Solskjaer said.

Meanwhile, Odion Ighalo made his second appearance for the Club, he was introduced into the game in the 65th minutes for Anthony Martial.