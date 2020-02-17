<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Odion Ighalo can turn his short-term loan deal into a permanent move.

Ighalo linked up with the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal last month from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

The formed Nigeria international could make his debut on Monday (today) against Chelsea.

Ahead of his first minutes for United, Solskjaer has given Ighalo further motivation to hit the ground running with a long-term future at Old Trafford potentially up for grabs.

“It’s a loan, but when you’re in the door and if you impress it gives you a chance,” Solskjaer at his pre-match press conference on Sunday.





“That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs if it’s permanent or it’s a loan. If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, then of course there’s a chance that we’ll look at extending things.

“That doesn’t just go for Odion, but since you asked, yes, of course his incentive is to play as well as he can. And it’s up to us to make sure that he’d want to stay if we wanted him.

“I think he’s probably pinching himself at times, because he’s now at his favourite club at the age of 30.

“Hopefully he’ll prove to you what I think he will. He’s a proven goalscorer, so he’ll do all right.”