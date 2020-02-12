<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says new Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes has made a “brilliant” impression since joining the club.

The 25-year-old arrived in Manchester this week after sealing a £67.8 million move from Sporting Lisbon with a sterling reputation as a creative midfielder capable of scoring and creating goals at will.

Fernandes played the full 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw with Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday, featuring as a No.10 in the first half before dropping back to sit and dictate the pace of the game in the second period.





“Well, overall, he is a very, very good footballer and his brain is obviously quicker than many others,” Solskjaer told United’s official website.

“He has got loads of attributes that we are going to get used to. We will get used to him and he will get used to us. “His passing range, his deliveries, his movements, I am just pleased to see him here enjoying himself.

“He trains and he trains and he trains, so his fitness levels and enthusiasm is brilliant.”