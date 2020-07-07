



Manchester United fans are largely in agreement that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found his best starting line-up.

Solskjaer has finally found some continuity in his team selection, with the same XI named in three consecutive Premier League outings.

The emphatic scoreline in victories over Sheffield United, Brighton and Bournemouth prove that the Norwegian has created a winning formula with a team that has the perfect balance.

United have scored 11 goals in their last three league games, conceding just two and dismissing sides that they have previously struggled so much against during Solskjaer’s tenure.

The Reds will hope their defensive sloppiness that lead to two Bournemouth goals at Old Trafford on Saturday was just an aberration.

Nemanja Matic is offering a stable platform for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to thrive upon in attacking areas.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood has become a new undroppable after takin this goalscoring tally up to 15 for the season in all competitions.

But Solskjaer understands the value in his squad and recognises the importance of having other players he can depend upon in the closing games of the season.





Speaking after the Bournemouth victory, Solskjaer named four non-starters that have been unlucky to miss out in the last few league games.

“We have started the same XI the three games,” Solskjaer said at full-time, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“One it’s because of good form and two, they do create a nice unit and attacking threat.

“But we have got other players. It’s so difficult for me to leave Scott [McTominay] and Fred out the team and Brandon [Williams] and Dan James out. We’ve got players who deserve to play, but we will need everyone.”

While all the names mentioned by Solskjaer offer adequate cover in key areas, United’s lack of strength in depth remains their biggest weakness.

The Norwegian was given a timely reminder of this when he made eight changes against Norwich City in the FA Cup.

The decision very nearly backfired, with United only just managing to scrape through to the semi-finals in extra-time as the distinct lack of quality of the fringe players was exposed.

United need to focus on providing more competition in creative areas as well as central defence this summer.