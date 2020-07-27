



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the Red Devils to sign new players after sealing the Champions League spot in the last matchday with a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Solskjaer is keen to add more depth to his squad and he has urged the board to splash the cash ahead of the Champions League football next season.

However, Solskjaer says the club have long known about his targets and it’s up to the board to come through with the signings.

‘The club knows what I feel we need, but that’s up to the club to go and sort that out,’ said Solskjaer. Asked about what finishing in the top four means, Solskjaer said: ‘It [Champions League qualification] means better opposition next year and big games.





That’s what these players need. ‘It’s a wonderful achievement by everyone. Today wasn’t a classic but that doesn’t matter, but we need to learn to win these games that we need a result in.

‘I think the boys have done a great achievement, you know where we were earlier in the season to end up third is fantastic for them.’

Manchester United want the likes of Borussia Dortmund Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa Jack Grealish this summer, the Old Trafford giants are also linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodrigues.