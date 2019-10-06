<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United are ‘lacking confidence’ as the club’s dismal start to the season continued with defeat at Newcastle.

Debutant Matty Longstaff’s second-half goal consigned United to a 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park, with the club’s winless run away from home extending to an 11th successive game.

Defeat to Steve Bruce’s struggling side is the latest disappointment as the pressure continues to mount at Old Trafford, and Solskjaer admits his side’s poor form has dented their confidence as they struggle to navigate a difficult period at the club.

“We’re disappointed. We did lack quite a few key players but that’s no excuse,” the Manchester United manager told Sky Sports.

“The players worked hard and ran their socks off but at the moment we’re in a place we’re not used to. Some of the boys lack a little bit of composure and we don’t create enough chances to win a game of football.

“They stay together as a team but we don’t create.

The Premier League action takes a backseat for two weeks thanks to the second international break of the season, and the Norwegian is hoping to he can use the upcoming international to get to the bottom of the current crisis.

“Luckily for us it’s now the international break. We get time to evaluate what’s gone on over these eight games. We will sit down, hopefully we’ll get a few players back. It’s my responsibility. I need to sort their heads out. Young boys lacking confidence – they need some help from experienced players and staff.

“They’re human and they want to do well. They need to see the results of their hard work and we’re not getting those results so that’s going to affect them.

“The first half was the sloppiest we’ve been. In the second half we dominated but we didn’t create.

“We’ve not changed a lot. We’ve played the same way and stuck to our principles. The players are working hard. We’ve had six out from the Chelsea game and that’s going to affect results. But we’ll work hard and get the quality back.

“It will take however long it will have to take. It’s a journey we’ve started on and the culture is getting there. I can’t give you any time but we’re getting there. We’ve given ourselves a big, big uphill challenge to get among the top four but it’s tight and we need to get a run together.

“We’ve come together and discussed the direction we’re going. If you only work on sunny days you’ll never get to your destination. We’ll have these days but we know where we want to get to.”