<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United will be able to attract the players they want this summer – even if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

United’s hopes of finishing in the top four appear slim after last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea left them sixth in the Premier League table with just two games remaining.

But Solskjaer insists Old Trafford remains an attractive destination and says the public would be “surprised” by the players which have been offered to the club by their agents.

“We might be in the Champions League next year, because we have got a chance, or we might not be,” Solskjaer said.

“You would be surprised how many agents have been telling us that their clients would love to be a part of Manchester United in the future.

“That is just the lure of Manchester United because they know with the potential here and the size of the club that we will, in the end, get back to good days.

“Yes, we are having a tough time at the moment. We have had a few seasons where we have not reached the standards we expect but that is up to me and up to the club to change it as quickly as possible.

“If it is a season without the Champions League, who knows? But players still want to come to Manchester United and you would be surprised by the names we get asked about.”