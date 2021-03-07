



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has downplayed suggestions his side have reignited the Premier League title race after ending Manchester City’s 21-match winning run with a stunning 2-0 derby victory.

Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw struck early in each half at the Etihad Stadium as United inflicted a first defeat on their rivals since November.

The result cut City’s lead over United at the top of the Premier League to 11 points and, while it may be a stretch to suggest the title race has been reignited, it has slowed what was looking like a procession.





Solskjaer stopped short of claiming the victory will act as a springboard to catch City in the title race this season, telling Sky Sports: “We just take one game at a time; City are too far ahead for us to think we can catch them. Last year we caught 15 points up on Leicester, but City are a different proposition.

“Even today they put us under so much pressure you could see we were playing against a very good team. When you come away with a 2-0 win and another clean sheet and a performance like this then you are delighted.