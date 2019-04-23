<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted he is the right man to lead Manchester United’s revival despite a worrying dip in form that has threatened their top four hopes.

United host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday on the back of six defeats in eight games including a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

“I would like to say I am but it’s not down to me to say that,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Tuesday.

“I’m confident in my team and myself to take this challenge on. It’s a big challenge and when I came in here I said I’m going to enjoy every single second. I don’t like losing but it’s a challenge when you go through bad results.”

Paul Pogba has branded Manchester United’s performance at Everton as “disrespectful” to all involved on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side crashed to a 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park and the Frenchman did not hold back in his assessment of his, and the team’s, display.

“Losing a game is something really bad that we don’t want to [do] when we are in the race for the top four and losing 4-0 as well.

“Not to be disrespectful and I am not disrespectful on Everton, but the way we played and the performance of myself, of the team, of everyone is disrespectful. We didn’t respect ourselves, the club or the fans.

“I don’t want to be harsh with my words but we don’t want to look like we did because the body language was not good enough for this shirt.”

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said afterwards the performance of some players at Everton had been “embarrassing” while Solskjaer questioned whether they cared enough to represent the club.

Pogba revealed part of what the Norwegian had to say to the squad after the final whistle with the 26-year-old admitting the players were “angry with themselves.”

“We let the manager speak, the staff speaks and they spoke the truth,” he said.

“They said what happened in the game and it is not respectful for ourselves.

“What we did on the pitch is not respectful for the teammates, for the staff, for the people, for the kitman, for everyone.

“For their work, they put their life on us, the team and this club. What we showed on the pitch, we did not give them the joy back and that’s why we are angry with ourselves.

“We want to do better for sure and we have to. The reaction has to be there.”

United have the chance to put things right on Wednesday when title-chasing Manchester City visit Old Trafford.

Solskjaer and a selection of players apologized to the travelling fans at Goodison Park and Pogba insisted he would say sorry with a full-blooded performance in the derby.

“The only way to apologize to them is to give everything on the pitch, do our best, create chances, score goals, defend, work for the team and we can even lose games, but with a good performance and pride on the pitch,” said Pogba.

“That’s how we should apologize to the fans, just to give everything for us, for the club, for the shirt, for the teammates and for ourselves as well because it is us on the pitch and we cannot perform like we did.”

New York Red Bulls manager sporting director Denis Hamlett said rumors that Thierry Henry would take over as club manager are “false.”

In a brief statement released on Monday, Hamlett said: “Recent reports of Thierry Henry joining the New York Red Bulls are false.”

Unconfirmed reports over the last week have hinted that Henry, 41, would take over the reins at his former MLS club.

Red Bulls, under manager Chris Armas, have endured a difficult start to the season. After finishing top of the Eastern Conference last season, the club sits at 11th in the standings and have lost four for their first seven games.

After serving as assistant manager for Belgium at the 2018 World Cup, Henry had a disastrous three-month tenure at former club Monaco, winning four out of 20 games while in charge.

The ex-Arsenal and Barcelona striker played for NYRB from 2010-2014, scoring 51 goals in 122 MLS appearances.