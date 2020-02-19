<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has listed some attributes of ex-Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo.

The coach was quoted as listing the qualities at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

In a tweet by Manchester United, Solskjaer described Ighalo as a fantastic striker.

“@IghaloJude is a different type of striker for us,” says Ole.

“We’ve already seen in training he really knows his craft, he knows how to play as a centre forward and he’s a fantastic professional,” he added.





Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday night with a trip to face Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The round-of-32 tie is the first knockout game United have played in the Europa League since beating Ajax in the final of the 2016/17 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come into the game on a run of three wins in four matches, following Monday night’s impressive 2-0 away win at Chelsea in the Premier League.

United have only played Brugge twice before and we emerged victorious on both occasions in 2015, so Ole’s men will be hoping to continue that record when we travel to Belgium.