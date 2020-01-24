<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for patience as he looks to rebuild his squad and believes rivals Liverpool are an example to follow.

Solskjaer is under increased pressure at Old Trafford after back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Burnley left them six points off the Champions League places.

United now trail Liverpool by 33 points and Solskjaer insists there will be no “quick fix” to improve their form, SkySports reports.

When asked if United should look to invest heavily in transfers, Solskjaer said, “For me we do have a way of doing things.

“Of course you can see other teams have done well. Jurgen [Klopp] spent four years building his team and they’re doing well now. I’ve said it so many time, it’s not going to be a quick fix.





“It’s not going to be eight or ten players in, in one transfer window. We’ve had one proper transfer window in the summer, because the January ones are difficult. But we are trying to do something now.”

United have now made their worst start to a season since the 1988-89 campaign but the club’s board have no intention of sacking Solskjaer, who is building for the long-term at Old Trafford.

“When you start on something you stick to that plan, for me anyway,” Solskjaer added.

“I’m not going to change six, eight, nine or ten months into getting the job and start believing in a different way of doing things.

“I’m going to stick to what I’ve been trusted to do by the club and hopefully that will be good enough, and that they can see what we’re doing is right.

“It’s one of these jobs that… we know how football is nowadays, but all my conversations with the club have been positive.”