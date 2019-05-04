<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juan Mata has received his final contract offer from Manchester United, with coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful the player will remain.

There are less than two months remaining on the Spaniard’s current deal at Old Trafford and he has yet to pen an extension.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the club submitted their ‘final’ offer to Mata this week of a one-year deal with the option of a further season.

The former Valencia man is among the players Solskjaer wants to keep and he is eager to see Mata put pen to paper.

“He is a fantastic person and a fantastic player. Of course, it is up to him and I’ve had words with him,” he told Sky Sports News.

“He knows how highly I regard him and I was so pleased for him [scoring] last week. It would have been nicer to talk about him scoring and his performance against Chelsea.

“Let’s see if they manage to agree but he is a top, top pro. Of course I’m hopeful [that he stays].

“He has been here for a few years now and shown everyone his qualities as a player and a person.”

The 31-year-old joined United in 2014 from Chelsea in a deal worth over €45m.