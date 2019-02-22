



Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial could be fit to return for Manchester United against Liverpool on Super Sunday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The pair had been expected to be out of action until the end of the month after picking up injuries during United’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on February 12.

Lingard pulled up shortly before half-time in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Old Trafford with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, while Martial was injured earlier in the game and played on until the interval but did not reappear for the second half.

However, Solskjaer confirmed in his media conference on Friday that both players could return to first-team training ahead of the fixture against their rivals.

“We are looking okay,” Solskjaer said. “I hope Jesse will be okay. I more hope than think Anthony will be okay.

“They have got to get through these two sessions, they have not been part of it [training] yet. They have been doing some recovery work.

“Every single player has their attributes and I think we showed against Chelsea that we can manage without them.

“We have got options, it is a big squad with good players and everyone is eager to play this game.”