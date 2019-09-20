<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to criticism of his decision to allow Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to depart without investing in a replacement.

The prolific Belgian was sold to Inter Milan over the summer much to the delight of some fans who felt he wasn’t quite good enough for the club.

Sanchez wasn’t sold but he was loaned out to the Italian giants with Solskjaer deeming him as unneeded despite the lack of depth in United’s attack.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood were all trusted to make up for the losses but somme complained over the lack of a proven goalscorer.

After Greenwood netted the winner against Astana in the Europa League, Solskjaer was adamant his decision was the right call and will be proven to be the case.

It’s difficult to imagine Greenwood going from a substitute to a crucial part of the starting XI but such is Solskjaer’s faith in him.

Time will tell whether it was a mistake or not but the likes of Paul Scholes feels it was the wrong decision to make.

After all, Manchester United have been wasteful in their attacks and have hardly looked convincing going forwards.