Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is full of praises for striker, Anthony Martial, for his growing maturity and has encouraged him to become obsessed with scoring goals.

The Red Devils were without Martial for almost eight weeks due to injury but ever since he returned, he has found the back of the net twice in two starts.

According to Solskjaer, he believes the Frenchman’s mood has been good recently and he performs best through the middle.

‘You have to be obsessed with scoring goals as a No 9,’ said the United manager. ‘He is looking more and more like a player who wants to score goals and not just show his tricks.

‘He has matured a lot in his behaviour on the training ground. I believe we will see the best of him in the next few years. He looks happier, he seems happy. His smile and sense of humour are infectious, you can see he is happy here and that rubs off on everyone and it’s great to see.’

Manchester United did not have the best of starts into the Premier League this season which has resulted to criticisms against the coach with many calling for his sack.

Notwithstanding, victory at Bournemouth would see the Manchester side into the top six. They would be without several key players due to injury including, Paul Pogba, and confirmed that Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.