Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the duo of Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes, following their win over Manchester City on Sunday.

United made it three wins out of four against City this season with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Martial opened the scoring, latching onto Fernandes’ clever free-kick to volley past Ederson.

Scott McTominay sealed the win with the last kick of the game, pouncing on a poor throw out from Ederson to double United’s lead.





Speaking to Sky Sports about Martial’s goal, Solskjaer told the media that the Frenchman has hit it off with Fernandes, who only arrived in January.

“They’ve hit it off, Anthony and Bruno – Bruno is that type of player. Of course, we’ve got set routines but I’ve seen them do it before,” he said.

United play Austrian side LASK next, in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday.