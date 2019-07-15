<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is frustrated by Manchester United’s board for their refusal to grant his wish in the pursuit of Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United board is not convinced by the Sporting Lisbon midfielder yet the Portuguese midfielder top Solskjaer’s priority list.

Manchester United is not willing to pay £70m but Solskjaer believes they should roll out the cash to fund a move attacking midfielder.

According to the report in Correio da Manha, Manchester United don’t want to pay more than £50m for a player who doesn’t regularly play in the Champions League, despite the fact that Fernandes contributed to 50 goals in all competitions last season.

He is dubbed as the new ‘Frank Lampard’ due to his goal-scoring prowess which saw him 31 times last season.