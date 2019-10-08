<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to survive the international break but fears his days at Old Trafford are numbered.

That’s according to two separate reports on Tuesday.

Both the Times and the Daily Mail say the ex-United striker is worried a big defeat to Liverpool in a fortnight could cost him his job.

Since taking over the team permanently, Solskjaer and United have won just five times in 21 games. As things stand, the club have had their worst start to a season in 30 years and sit just two points about the relegation zone.

Manchester United have consistently backed Solskjaer to turn things around and accept any rebuild will need to be done over the long-term.

“It is important that we are patient as Ole and his team build for the future,” executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said just two weeks ago.

Since then, though, the team have failed to win four games on the bounce. After squeezing past Rochdale on penalties in the EFL Cup, United drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Premier League and 0-0 with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League before Sunday’s defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

From here it’s difficult to see how things are turned around and public pressure is growing, even though the club are happy to continue backing Solskjaer.

An embarrassing result at home to bitter rivals Liverpool would only increase that pressure.

Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and it was defeat at Anfield that marked the end of José Mourinho’s Old Trafford reign last December.