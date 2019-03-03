



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he fears Alexis Sanchez has suffered ligament damage in his knee after he was forced to substitute the forward in Manchester United’s win over Southampton on Saturday.

Sanchez went down following a collision in the Saints’ penalty area, and was forced off shortly afterwards, with Diogo Dalot replacing him.

Asked about the Chilean’s injury, after he had seen his side claim a dramatic 3-2 victory, United’s caretaker manager said: “We don’t know yet. He got a knock on his knee.

“It might be his ligaments. We’ll do the scan tomorrow. Hopefully, it won’t be too bad but we won’t know until we’ve done the scans.

“Of course, we’ll have to wait until then.”

Sanchez’s injury could force him to miss two of United’s biggest games of the season.

They face Paris Saint-German on Wednesday in Paris, where they will be attempting to overturn the French side’s 2-0 aggregate advantage.

United then travel to the Emirates Stadium to play top-four rivals – and Sanchez’s former side – Arsenal on Sunday.