Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised the Europa League ball and says it exacerbated the already testing conditions as Manchester United laboured to a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge.

The Red Devils will take an away goal back to Old Trafford next week thanks to Anthony Martial, who capitalised on a mistake from the hosts to cancel out Emmanuel Dennis’ early opener on Thursday night.

United struggled to click offensively and looked sloppy at the back for much of the match, though Solskjaer felt that was a consequence of the wet and windy conditions as well as the ‘difficult’ ball.

Asked for his thoughts on the game, Solskjaer said: ‘It was a difficult game against a well-organised team in difficult conditions, so I don’t think it was one of the best games anyone has seen.

‘Bit sloppy concentration-wise, but the conditions with the pitch and the ball makes it hard. I think if you ask any player that doesn’t help when you want to play football.’





Asked specifically what the issue was with the ball, Solskjaer explained: ‘It’s just different, and difficult to play with. Get one and try.

‘It’s the same for the two teams, of course, but the conditions weren’t nice, the wind and the rain.

‘But anyway, strange goals for both teams. Their throw-in we scored from, and then a long kick just straight through the middle. So lack of concentration from both teams there.’

Solskjaer reiterated his issue with the ball when speaking to MUTV, saying: ‘It was difficult conditions out there. It was almost like an AstroTurf, it was bouncing, the ball is very, very quick and lively. So anything can happen.’

Club Brugge boss Philippe Clement disagreed with Solskjaer’s assessment, saying: ‘We get the balls from UEFA, so it’s not our ball. In the Europa League games it’s the same balls, so I don’t see a problem with that.’