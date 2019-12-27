<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the attitude of his side and insists the front three will always be “a handful” when they are given as much space as they were in their 4-1 thumping of Newcastle.

Matty Longstaff stunned the home crowd early on as he scored for the second time against the Red Devils this season, but first-half goals from Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford put United two goals up at half time.

The second goal for Martial in the second half secured all three points for Solskjaer’s side, in what turned out to be a very comfortable day for the home side.

And the Norwegian boss was pleased with the finishing of his front three. Solskjaer said: “After going 1-0 down we made them make mistakes and we capitalized really well. We created chances against Watford too but we didn’t take them.

“Mason [Greeenwood] is a great striker of the ball. You know he is going to hit the target more times than not. The way he strikes it is nice to see and he is so unfazed by whatever happens.

“The three of them [strikers] are a handful when we can get the space we did today. These boys will never give up, this club knows that towards the end we can nick a point or even three from losing positions.

“It is not fair to ask players to play two games in three days but we just have to get on with it, we are young and mentally strong and that means we will be ready.”

On Paul Pogba’s return to the side, Solskjaer said: “It is still a bit early for him, he has been out for a long time but he has to get used to being back on a big pitch. We have had some 5-a-side but not with 21 other men on the pitch. He will get better and better.”