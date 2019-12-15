<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the club’s transfer plans ahead of a rumoured busy window, claiming a long-term approach will be taken.

The legendary Norwegian has only signed three players so far in his relatively short reign with many feeling he should’ve been given more to work with, particularly since Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku departed with no replacements coming in.

Solskjaer knows United are one or two players short but insists there’s no real urgency to sign anyone as the club must maintain a long-term approach when it comes to transfers.

January represents the perfect opportunity for the former Molde man to invest in his squad in order to make a real push for a top four spot in the second half of the season.

The Red Devils have improved their form of late but the need to maintain that momentum is obvious, otherwise they will fall short once more.

According to the Mirror, Solskjaer said: “I have always had a vision of how I want this team to look in 18 months when that season (2021-22) starts.

“We need some transfer windows before then, but I set that plan out for Ed within a couple of weeks when I came here.

“I’m old school. I am not the iPad or powerpoint-presentation type! For me it’s a flip chart – write it down and put in the names. Yep, yep, no, no, yes. Players, gaps, holes.

“With what’s happened since, one or two things have changed – but he has known from the start what I think this group needs.

“I’d been watching. I had a clear idea of what a United team should look like. I have been part of a United team and I wanted to go back to our traditions of attacking.

“Quick, attacking football with pace, power, and ­personalities out there. And that is what we are doing. I can see fruits of what we’re doing. The seeds we’re laying are starting to pop up.

“Obviously we are one or two players down in numbers but it doesn’t have to be all done in this (January) window, it might be the summer window. But we are going to strengthen. We are going to get starters into this team. We need to.”

There’s nothing Solskjaer says that doesn’t make sense but of course it can be a little disheartening as well.

The worry is if the club legend truly is ok with not making any signings in January as he could have been saying what he said above to ensure any potential incomers aren’t being overspent on.