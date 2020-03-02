<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended goalkeeper David De Gea after his howler against Everton, branding the Spaniard “the best in the world.”

De Gea’s clearance cannoned in off Dominic Calvert-Lewin to give Everton an early lead before Bruno Fernandes equalised to earn United a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

De Gea redeemed himself with a wonderful save to deny Gylfi Sigurdsson in the final minutes but has now made seven errors leading directly to a goal since the start of last season — the joint-most with Martin Dubravka and Bernd Leno.





“David has shown here his reaction, the way he made amends and saved Sigurdsson’s shot at the end,” Solskjaer said.

“David is, for me, the best goalkeeper in the world. He went through a difficult patch last season but he has been very, very good this season.

“I can’t remember any goals this season apart from the Watford one. I trust David 100%.”

De Gea, who signed a new long-term contract in September, is under pressure from No. 2 Sergio Romero, who kept a clean sheet against Club Brugge on Thursday