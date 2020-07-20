



David de Gea may be looking over his shoulder after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments following Manchester United’s loss to Chelsea.

The legendary Norwegian’s men were knocked out of the FA Cup after the 3-1 defeat which most fans considered embarrassing.

United couldn’t seem to get anything right and were the cause of their own downfall following multiple defensive errors and an own goal from Harry Maguire.

De Gea was guilty for Chelsea’s first two efforts, with many fans claiming he’s finished and his spot should go to Dean Henderson next season.

Solskjaer appeared to hint the Spanish goalkeeper will face the chop, even if it is temporarily, and there will be an opportunity for others to step up.





Henderson has gained a lot of attention due to his impressive performances for Sheffield United this season but also partly due to De Gea’s horrible form.

Fans have questioned why the former Atletico Madrid man should continue being the undisputed starter when he’s struggled to perform for months on end now.

This had led to some insisting Henderson should return to challenge De Gea for the number one spot next season while others have called for more drastic measures.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what Solskjaer does, both in terms of the long-term and short-term decisions.