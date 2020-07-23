



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his opposite number at Chelsea influenced the referee before their FA Cup semi final tie.

Chelsea won the game 3-1 after a goalkeeping calamity from David De Gea, and Solskjaer felt the pre-match talk of his team getting too many decisions influenced how the match was officiated.

United felt they should have had a penalty in the game when the score was still 0-0, when Kurt Zouma tackled Anthony Martial.





“What did my [son] Noah say the other day? It was 21 fouls and no bookings the other way,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“I don’t want to go into it again, but while you’re at it, Anthony’s on the ball and he [Zouma] kicks through his foot. That’s a red card and a sending off.

“But that’s how small the margins are in football.

“But it seemed that little bit of influencing the officials worked.

“I don’t want to start criticising because it sounds like it’s sour grapes but it isn’t.”