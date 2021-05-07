Ole Gunnar Solskjaer created history at Manchester United on Thursday night after the Red Devils knocked out Roma and qualified for this season’s Europa League final.

Despite losing 3-2 to Roma in the second-leg in Rome, United advanced into the final 8-5 on aggregate.

This means Solskjaer is now the first person to reach a major European Cup final as both a player and manager for United.





Solskjaer was a member of the legendary United side that shocked Juventus 3-2 in Italy in the semi-finals to get to the 1999 Champions League final.

And in the final, the Norway legend scored the late winner as United came from a goal down to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the final and complete the treble.

He will hope to land his first silverware as United manager when they face Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday May 26.