Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Odion Ighalo is available to make his Manchester United debut against Chelsea next Monday and will travel with the squad to Stamford Bridge.

The Nigerian striker has joined the club on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua until the end of the season and, as a lifelong Reds supporter, our passionate new no.25 is desperate to get started.

Although Ighalo is not with the players who have travelled to southern Spain for training this week, for reasons out of the club’s control, Solskjaer is keen to quickly integrate him into the team.





That’s what the manager told us during an exclusive interview at the Marbella Football Centre on Monday, after another industrious and hard-working training session under the warm Spanish sun. As you can read here, Ole is confident that his side can use this break to fuel the season’s conclusion…

“Yeah, it’s very good. I think the boys enjoyed a break, they needed a break, but now they are back, focused and they have been working well.”

“Yeah, of course with the weather back home as well, this has been an even bigger plus for us. Being in Europe, because the travel isn’t too far, is also a good point because we don’t have too many days before we have to go back and get ready for Chelsea.”