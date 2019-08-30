<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chris Smalling will leave Manchester United to join Roma on loan, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Friday.

The centre-back is on his way to Roma, where he will join Serie A club AS Roma on loan.

Manchester United have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf and Phil Jones clearly ahead of Smalling in the pecking order, while they have struggled to offload Marcos Rojo this summer.

Speaking on Rojo, Solskjaer confirmed he will remain at Old Trafford.

There could be a move for Matteo Darmian in the offing, though. The Italian was linked with Parma on Friday morning.